Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani urges Sushma Swaraj to help bring body of Indian fisherman home

Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani has written to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to take up with her Pakistani counterpart the issue of expediting the process of bringing home the body of a fisherman from Gujarat, who died in a jail in the neighbouring country. Jeeva Bhagwan Bamnaiya, a native of Khan village in Gir Somnath district, had died in a Karachi jail on January 4, a day before 218 Indian fishermen, mostly from Gujarat, were released by Pakistan government as a “goodwill gesture”.

“I have written to Sushma Swaraj ji yesterday after Bamnaiya’s wife Vegiben approached me to take up the matter with the government,” Nathwani, who belongs to Dwarka in Gir Somnath, told PTI Thursday.

The deceased was among the group of Indian fishermen who were lodged in the Pakistani jail and were released on January 5.

“The family (of Bamnaiya) is waiting for the body, so that they can perform the last rites. I have requested the External Affairs Minister to take it up with her Pakistani counterpart on humanitarian ground and expedite the process to getting the body to India,” he said.