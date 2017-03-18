Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi to protest for early passage of Women’s Reservation Bill

Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi (PTI/File photo) Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi (PTI/File photo)

Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi on Saturday announced that she will be leading a protest in the national capital for the early passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill that aims to bring 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament and state legislatures. The DMK women’s wing president is expected to hold the protest on March 20.

“For the past 20 years women’s reservation bill has not been implemented. DMK’s women’s wing along with several women’s rights organisations will be holding an agitation on this issue,” said Kanimozhi. “Representatives of several parties will also be taking part in the protest,” she added. The move comes a day after DMK working president M K Stalin wrote to PM seeking his intervention for passage of the bill.

“BJP and Modi can definitely implement the bill if they give it a thought,” Kanimozhi said. Kanimozhi also accused the AIADMK-led government of ignoring the plight of farmers of the Cauvery belt who have been protesting in New Delhi for the past few days for a drought relief package and loan waiver. “AIADMK-led government is unable to solve its internal issues, and we cannot expect it to solve issues faced by farmers,” she said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now