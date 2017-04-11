Rajya Sabha mourns death of former member K S Malle Gowda

Vice President Hamid Ansari in the Rajya Sabha. Vice President Hamid Ansari in the Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha today remembered its former member K S Malle Gowda, who passed away last week at the age of 101 years. When the House met for the day, Chairman Hamid Ansari read out an obituary reference.

A former civil servant, Gowda worked for rural development and dairy upliftment, he said, adding Gowda represented Karnataka in the Upper House from April 1970 to April 1976 and April 1976 to April 1980.

“In passing away of K S Malle Gowda, the country has lost a noted civil servant, a distinguished parliamentarian and a dedicated social worker,” he said, deeply mourning his demise.

Members stood in their places for a brief moment as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.

Ansari also mentioned of April 10 being the 100th anniversary of the Champaran movement, which was the first satyagraha movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi in Champaran district of Bihar.

