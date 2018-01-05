After bitter Gujarat campaign, PM Modi shakes hands with Manmohan Singh in Rajya Sabha

An old picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manmohan Singh. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) An old picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manmohan Singh. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

As soon as the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked up to the Opposition benches and shook hands with his predecessor Manmohan Singh. In what could be seen as a goodwill gesture and promotion of a healthy democratic spirit, PM Modi shook hands with the former prime minister for quite some time and spoke to him.

The two leaders were engaged in a bitter war of words during the Gujarat election campaign when the Prime Minister had insinuated that Singh had colluded with Pakistan for the polls. The former prime minister had also hit back at PM Modi for the accusations and sought an apology.

The cordial “handshake” comes barely weeks after the BJP and Congress engaged in a political slugfest over PM Modi’s Pakistan remark.

The Prime Minister was also seen shaking hands with Deputy Chairman P J Kurien and veteran Congress leader Karan Singh, who was bid farewell by the Upper House today as his tenure ends on January 27.

PM’s remarks during Gujarat elections had also marred the proceedings in both the houses during Winter session. An adamant Opposition sought apology from PM Modi for his statement during Gujarat poll campaign, even as the BJP reiterated that PM would not apologise for his remarks.

