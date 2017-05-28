Rajya Sabha has done nothing except stalling work, should be abolished: BJP MP

“I want to make a request with folded hands to Modiji that Rajya Sabha should be abolished with immediate effect,” the BJP MP said. (Source: PTI) “I want to make a request with folded hands to Modiji that Rajya Sabha should be abolished with immediate effect,” the BJP MP said. (Source: PTI)

The BJP MP from Kurukshetra, Raj Kumar Saini, on Sunday said Rajya Sabha has done nothing except stalling legislative works and “causing severe damage” to the country, and demanded it be abolished immediately. Saini, often in the news for his anti-Jat rants, also said the Upper House “serves no purpose” as its members are not directly elected and hence are not accountable to the people. Unlike Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha members are elected directly, he said, adding the former has become a “political arena” and its members “do whatever they deem fit to”.

“I have observed the proceedings of the (Upper) House and realised it has not done anything apart from stalling the work and causing severe damage to the country,” Saini claimed.

He said Rajya Sabha often has members from the party defeated in various elections, or are from political families, or “get an entry due to money power” and they do not allow passage of important bills.

This affects the functioning of the party in power which has a majority in Lok Sabha, he said.

“I want to make a request with folded hands to (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji that Rajya Sabha should be abolished with immediate effect,” he said.

He claimed that by stalling legislative works in Rajya Sabha, Opposition wants to send out a message the government has failed, and thus they aim to score political points.

“They use Rajya Sabha as an instrument to further their political interests…their duty is to create obstacles for the government,” he said and dubbed the Upper House as “unreal house”.

The parliamentarian has been vocal against demand of the reservation by the Jats under the OBC category and today also he spoke on the issue.

Referring to the demand, he said it’s a “mockery” of the system that those who are “highly prosperous and have all the resources” were seeking reservation.

“If people were to get into the OBC category at gunpoint, it would be like murder of the democracy,” he said, addressing a gathering here as part of “Parshuram Jayanti Samaroh”.

Seeking the support of the OBC community, he said, “We have come here for 2019. I have put a few things before you. I do not know if you are here for Raj Kumar Saini, or BJP or may be you think that I am a BJP MP or your friend, this only you can tell.”

“I am not a BJP slave or such a worker that I will play their tune,” he said.

