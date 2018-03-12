Rajya Sabha elections: UP seat within BSP reach, with ifs & buts

The SP’s 47 MLAs are enough to elect one MP, with 10 votes to spare. The BSP has 19 votes of its own, the Congress adds another 7. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) The SP’s 47 MLAs are enough to elect one MP, with 10 votes to spare. The BSP has 19 votes of its own, the Congress adds another 7. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

With 10 candidates in the contest for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in UP so far, the BSP will be optimistic of winning one provided an 11th candidate does not emerge. Although the BSP is short of the numbers, it has been assured the support of the Congress and expects the support of the Samjawadi Party after it backed SP candidates in two Lok Sabha bypolls held Sunday.

A Rajya Sabha candidate from UP needs the votes of 37 MLAs for victory. The BJP and its allies have 324 MLAs, when 296 are needed to elect eight candidates.

The SP’s 47 MLAs are enough to elect one MP, with 10 votes to spare. The BSP has 19 votes of its own, the Congress adds another 7. The SP’s support, if it comes, would leave the BSP one short; the BSP will then be hoping for the support of NISHAD and the RLD, which have one MLA each. Both these parties had gone with the SP in the Lok Sabha bypolls; it was the Congress that had found itself contesting on its own. For the Rajya Sabha polls, however, the Congress has already announced support to the BSP for “uniting secular forces to defeat BJP”. “We cannot say anything about the future but our present decision to support the BSP candidate is just to ensure that dividing forces like BJP are defeated,” CLP leader Ajay Kumar Lallu told The Indian Express.

Harish Srivastava, BJP spokesperson, said: “Votes are neither someone’s property nor a business, which can be transferred just like that to someone. Public are intelligent and are watching their give and take.”

Sources in the state BJP said they are not certain about the support of one ally, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, which has four MLAs. Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, a minister, has been speaking against the government in public meetings. Although the BJP has enough without these four votes, sources said it is hoping for additional support from three independent MLAs – Aman Mani Tripathi, Raja Bhaiya and Vinod Saroj – who had voted for the party candidate in the President election.

The SP candidate is Jaya Bachchan, whose term ends on April 2. The BSP candidate is former MLA Bhim Rao Ambedkar. The outgoing MPs comprise six of the SP, two of the BSP, and one each of the Congress and the BJP.

