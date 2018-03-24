Rajya Sabha Elections Result 2018: Congress wins three seats, BJP one in Karnataka

The BJP, which has 44 MLAs, saw its candidate, businessman and MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar, elected to Parliament for the third time. The BJP, which has 44 MLAs, saw its candidate, businessman and MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar, elected to Parliament for the third time.

The ruling Congress won three seats, one with support of JD(S) rebels, while one BJP candidate was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.

JD(S), whose seven legislators voted for Congress, boycotted the elections citing discrepancies in the poll process after two Congress legislators were given another chance to vote by the returning officer. Votes of Congress legislators Kagodu Thimappa and Bhimrao Chinchansur were rejected but party candidates won the elections with the backing of JD(S) rebels.

G C Chandrasekhar (46 votes), L Hanumanthaiah (44 votes) and Syed Nasser Hussain (42 votes) of the Congress, which has 122 members in the Assembly, were elected.

The JD(S), which has 37 candidates, was not able to muster support for its candidate B M Farook after seven rebels voted against him and the party was left with only 30 votes.

JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy announced a boycott citing irregular voting by two Congress MLAs. He accused the Congress of indulging in “money politics”.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah denied the charge and said the JD(S) was showing signs of desperation after failing to muster the numbers.

