Rajya Sabha elections 2018 UP: BJP to win 8 seats, fight with Mayawati for its ninth nominee — All you need to know

The Rajya Sabha elections for six states covering 58 seats of the 245-member House are scheduled to take place on Friday. Polling will take place between 9 am and 4 pm and counting will begin at 5 pm. The results will be announced later this evening. To secure a win in this election, a candidate needs a certain number of votes which can be calculated on the basis of strength of the Assembly and the number of MPs it sends to Rajya Sabha.

While Rajya Sabha members are retiring from 16 states, contest will be held in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Telangana, Jharkhand, Karntaka and Chhattisgarh today.

The Rajya Sabha polls are crucial since the BJP, which enjoys a comfortable majority in Lok Sabha, has 58 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Uttar Pradesh

Nearly two weeks after the BJP suffered a massive setback in Lok Sabha bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituency, it is likely to compensate for the loss by sending at least eight MPs to the Upper House of Parliament.

For the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha elections, 11 candidates are in the fray for the 10 seats on offer from the state. The BJP has fielded nine candidates and it has the numbers to get at least eight seats and the other two are expected to go to the SP and the BSP (which is counting on the support of other parties). However, senior BJP leaders are of the opinion that the ninth seat will be a contest.

Why? Let’s break down the numbers

The BJP (311) and its allies (13) have 324 MLAs in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly. To secure a win in this Rajya Sabha election, a UP candidate needs to win 37 first preference votes. Going by that, BJP can easily win eight of the 10 seats and will be left with 28 surplus votes.

When it comes to the Opposition, Samajwadi Party has 47 seats in the Assembly, the BSP has 19 and Congress 7. Since the BSP is falling short of 18 first preference votes, Congress had pledged support to the party. Following the recent bypoll win, 10 surplus votes of SP are also likely to go to the BSP candidate which is also likely to receive support from one RLD MLA.

Turncoat Naresh Agrawal’s son Nitin Agrawal, who is still an SP MP, will be backing BJP along with and Independent Amanmani Tripathi. The lone NISHAD party MLA is also expected to vote for BJP. That takes the vote count for BJP’s ninth seat up to 31 seats — 6 votes short of the magic number. This is where Independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh ‘Raja Bhaiyya’ is crucial.

After electing its eight candidates, BJP will only have 15 votes left to elect Anil Agarwal — its ninth candidate. With Agarwal needing votes of 37 MLAs to go to the Upper House, BJP will have to bank on its allies – 9 MLAs from Apna Dal and 4 from SBSP. Then, too, it would need another nine votes from the Opposition camp.

Candidates in fray

BJP – Arun Jaitley, Ashok Bajpai, Vijaya Pal Singh Tomar, Sakal Deep Rajbhar, Kanta Kardam, Anil Jain, Harnath Singh Yadav, GVL Narsimha Rao

SP – Jaya Bachchan

BSP – Bhimrao Ambedkar

Independent: Anil Agarwal (suppported by BJP)

Brief report

BJP + allies: 324 seats in Assembly

SP: 47

BSP: 19

Congress: 7 (offered to back BSP)

Votes needed for a win: 37

BJP is sure to win 8 Rajya Sabha seats; SP likely to win ninth; tough fight on 10th between BSP and BJP’s ninth nominee

