Rajya Sabha elections 2018: TMC to support Abhishek Singhvi from West Bengal, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday said her party would support Abhishek Manu Singhvi of the Congress in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from the state.

Announcing the names of four TMC candidates for the polls at the party’s extended core committee meeting here, she said, “Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal (also of the Congress) have fought many court cases for us. There was a request to me (for supporting Singhvi). We will support Singhvi in the fifth RS seat from Bengal.”

The Congress is, however, yet to announce the name of Singvi as its candidate from West Bengal.

The four Trinamool candidates for the elections to the Upper House are –Nadimul Haque, who was renominated, Subhasish Chakraborty, Abir Biswas and Dr Santunu Sen.

Elections to the five Rajya Sabha seats from the state has been necessitated as the terms of Kunal Ghosh, Bibek Gupta and Nadimul Haque of the TMC and Tapan Sen of CPI(M) will end on April 2.

Mukul Roy, who joined the BJP from the TMC last year, had already resigned from the Upper House of Parliament.

Haque is a journalist and writer by profession. Chakraborty is an advocate by profession and Sen is a consultant radiologist.

