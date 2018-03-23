Rajya Sabha Elections 2018 Live Updates: Polling begins across six states, all eyes on UP

Election of members for 58 Rajya Sabha seats and a bye-election seat is taking place across 16 states today. Out of 58 Rajya Sabha seats, polling is being held for 25 vacant seats as 33 candidates from 10 states have been elected unopposed. The voting started at 9 am and will continue till 4 pm. Counting of votes for the election will begin from 5 pm and results are expected to be announced by today evening.
The polling is taking place in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. The BJP is expected to gain about a dozen seats in the Upper House and consolidate its position as the largest party. However, it is still far from a majority in the 245-member house.
Elected representatives of state legislatures will elect Rajya Sabha members by a process of indirect voting in what is called proportional representation with a single transferable vote.
The Rajya Sabha elections are being held as 58 members will retire next month. Here’s the list of states and the number of seats which will be filled after today’s election:
Andhra Pradesh (3), Bihar (6), Chhattisgarh (1), Gujarat (4), Haryana (1), Himachal Pradesh (1), Karnataka (4), Madhya Pradesh (5), Maharashtra (6), Telangana (3), Uttar Pradesh (10), Uttarakhand (1), West Bengal (5), Odisha (3), Rajasthan (3) and Jharkhand (2).
Besides the Rajya Sabha elections, a bypoll will also be held for one seat in Kerala where MP Veerendra Kumar, the Left-backed candidate of Sharad Yadav faction of the JD(U), is pitted against Babu Prasad of the Congress.
Follow our Rajya Sabha Elections 2018 Live Updates here:
Voting for Rajya Sabha elections in six states- Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, has begun.
The single vote is transferable from one nominee to another and thattakes place in two contingencies where there would otherwise be awastage of votes. They are:
-when a candidate obtains more than what is required for his successand therefore has an unnecessary surplus; and
-when a candidate polls so few votes that he has absolutely no chanceand therefore the votes nominating him are liable to be wasted.
The representatives of the states and of UTs in Rajya Sabha are elected by the method of indirect election. The representatives of each state and two UTs are elected by the elected members of the legislative assembly of that state and by the members of the Electoral College for that union territory, as the case may be, in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote.
33 candidates from 10 states were declared elected unopposed on March 15. Seven union ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar were among them.
Welcome to our live blog for the coverage of the Rajya Sabha elections 2018 being held to elect members from 16 states. The voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm and counting of ballots will start at 5 pm. Results are also likely to be announced by today evening.