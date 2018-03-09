Rajya Sabha elections 2018: Rabin Deb is Left Front’s candidate from West Bengal

File photo of senior party leader Rabin Deb (right). File photo of senior party leader Rabin Deb (right).

The CPI(M)-led Left Front on Friday announced the name of senior party leader Rabin Deb as its candidate for the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections from West Bengal.

CPI(M) politburo member and Left Front Chairman Biman Bose in a statement said it was nominating Deb for the fifth RS seat from the state.

The announcement came hours after West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee said her party would support Abhishek Manu Singhvi of the Congress in the RS polls.

Congress is yet to declare the name of Singvi as its candidate from West Bengal.

Banerjee also announced the names of four other TMC candidates for the elections of the Upper House of Parliament. The four Trinamool candidates are Nadimul Haque, who was renominated, Subhasish Chakraborty, Abir Biswas and Dr Santunu Sen.

