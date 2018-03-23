Rajya Sabha Elections 2018 Kerala: LDF’s MP Veerendra Kumar set to win — all you need to know

Since LDF enoys a comfortable majority in the Assembly, its Rajya Sabha candidate, MP Veerendra Kumar, will sail through. (File Photo) Since LDF enoys a comfortable majority in the Assembly, its Rajya Sabha candidate, MP Veerendra Kumar, will sail through. (File Photo)

The Kerala Assembly will vote for its one Rajya Sabha seat on Friday. The candidate will require 71 votes to win the seat. Currently, the majority in the assembly is with the CPM-led alliance — Left Democratic Front — that has 90 seats. The LDF has fielded Janata Dal (United) state president M P Veerendra Kumar, who is up against Babu Prasad of the United Democratic Front (UDF)– the Congress-led coalition.

Since LDF enoys a comfortable majority, its candidate will sail through.

Veerandra Kumar had earlier resigned from his seat in December after Nitish Kumar joined the NDA. The Veerendra Kumar-led JD(U) also severed its ties with the UDF in Kerala. Veerendra Kumar had filed his nomination for the RS seat on March 12, he was accompanied by CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan hinting at a possible coalition with the ruling LDF.

Elections to the Rajya Sabha are scheduled to take place today. In the 245-member House, 58 seats are being contested today, while 33 candidates from 10 states have already been declared as elected unopposed on March 15. Counting of ballots will begin at 5 pm, the results will be announced shortly after that. To secure a win in this election, a candidate needs 37 first preference votes.

UP Rajya Sabha elections 2018: All you need to know

Kerala

1 seat

LDF candidate: MP Veerendra Kumar

UDF candidate: Babu Prasad

Votes needed: 71

CPM: 90

Veerendra Kumar will win.

