Rajya Sabha Elections 2018 Gujarat: BJP, Congress win two seats each — All you need to know

The Rajya Sabha elections began at 9 this morning, and the results will be declared after completion of voting at 4 pm. While the election is a closely contested battle in the state of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal among others, it was a quiet affair in Gujarat. The four seats which were contested were won by two candidates each from the BJP and the Congress. They were elected unopposed.

Union ministers Purshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandavia (BJP) and Naran Rathwa and Amee Yajnik of the Congress were declared elected to the Upper House on Friday.

Voting is underway for 59 seats of the 245-member Upper House in six states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. The ruling BJP is leaving no stone unturned to make a significant gain in the election in a bid to strengthen its position in the House. While it is the single largest party in Rajya Sabha, it is facing problems in clearing Bills due to a lack of majority.

Total No of seat:4

Winners

BJP: Purshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandavia

Congress: Naran Rathwa and Amee Yajnik

