Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman asks govt to take up debate on Governors’ conduct immediately

Deputy Chairman P J Kurien in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo/ TV GRAB) Deputy Chairman P J Kurien in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo/ TV GRAB)

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P J Kurien on Thursday directed that Leader of House Arun Jaitley be told that the substantive motion on the conduct of Goa and Manipur Governors is pending as he has not discussed the time for holding the discussion. Kurien asked Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to convey to Jaitley the sense of the House that a substantive motion should be taken up for discussion as early as possible.

When the House met for the day, Digvijaya Singh (Congress) said his substantive motion to discuss the conduct of the Governors in not inviting the single largest party to form the government, has been pending for two weeks.

He said he had given the motion after the Chair as well as Minister of State for Parliament Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had stated that the conduct of a high office cannot be discussed without a substantive motion.

But such a motion was still pending as the Leader of the House and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has not found time to discuss the time for holding a discussion on the matter with the Chairman, he said.

Singh went on to allege that the Constitution has been violated by the conduct of the two Governors in not inviting the Congress party which had secured the maximum number of seats in the recent assembly elections in the two states.

Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said the substantive motion was given as the Deputy Chairman had stated that the Governors’ conduct cannot be discussed in Zero Hour.

But the session was coming to an end with hardly half a dozen sittings left and the urgency of the subject was already lost due to the delay, he said.

“Two governments are functioning without mandate. It is manipulative majority. Goa and Manipur Chief Ministers are not duly elected by people. It is all managed (majority). It is a stolen mandate,” Azad said.

Naqvi sought to counter him, saying the Congress did not stake claim to form the government and was now crying foul.

Rajeev Shukla (Cong) told Naqvi that the BJP did not stake claim to form government in Uttar Pradesh and Utrakhand for eight days.

Tapan Sen (CPI-M) said as per the advise of Kurien, a motion has been given and admitted. “Now it is to be listed in business. It cannot be delayed inordinately,” he said. “Will you live to their whims and fancies,” he told Kurien.

Kurien said the substantive motion has been admitted by the Chairman. “I have directed Parliamentary Affairs Minister to convey to the Leader of the House to take up discussion on this subject as early as possible.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now