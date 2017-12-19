Govt, Opposition hold talks to resolve impasse over PM Modi’s remarks against Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Congress leader Anand Sharma speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Tuesday, during the ongoing winter session of Parliament. (PTI Photo/TV GRAB) New Delhi: Congress leader Anand Sharma speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Tuesday, during the ongoing winter session of Parliament. (PTI Photo/TV GRAB)

The deadlock between the government and the opposition over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “conspiracy with Pakistan” remark against his predecessor Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat poll showed no signs of ending in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Opposition leaders held a meeting with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar and his deputy Vijay Goel in Parliament seeking a resolution of the issue. Congress remained hell-bent as it demanded a clarification from the prime minister in the upper house.

The meeting in Jaitley’s chamber was attended by Congress veterans Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, besides opposition leaders Ramgopal Yadav, Satish Misra, D Raja and others. After the meeting, Jaitley also met Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Azad in the latter’s chamber separately.

Before the House commenced, the Congress leaders had also met Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for the resolution of the issue. The Vice President suggested that the matter should be resolved between the opposition and the government sitting across the table.

Azad also raised the issue in the House after which Naidu urged both sides to sit together and resolve the issue. Jaitley, the leader of the House, agreed to do so and two meetings with the opposition followed.

ALSO READ | Manmohan Singh speaks out: Pained at PM Narendra Modi spreading falsehood to score political points

“The meeting has been held. Opposition leaders have given their proposition to the government,” Congress leader Anand Sharma told reporters. “We are still waiting whether the justifiable demand of the opposition is acceptable to the prime minister so that we can bring a closure to the controversy which was painful, which was of his creation and was entirely avoidable.”

According to Sharma, Modi’s remarks do not behove of the status of the office of prime minister. “To say anything that casts aspersions which are insidious on the former prime minister who held his office with distinction for 10 years, former vice president, former Army chief and distinguished diplomats, they all are deeply anguished and they cannot speak for themselves,” he said. Sharma said the opposition has been asking the government and the prime minister to restore the dignity of both his office and of the political narrative of the country.

“We can request him, we can demand, but it is up to him whether to redeem what he should believe or not…,” he said.

However, the Rajya Sabha functioned today after the Chairman said the issue would be resolved. Seeking PM Modi’s clarification on the issue, Azad said allegations are levelled during elections but some are not good for democracy, politics and the country. “Such allegations are deadly for those against whom they are made,” he said, adding that Manmohan Singh’s integrity and loyalty to the country has been questioned.

“Is he the person who is conspiring against the Indian state? Is the former prime minister, former vice president not loyal to the country? These allegations are made by no less than the prime minister,” he said. “The prime minister of India should come to the House and explain his remarks and if the former prime minister and others are proved wrong, then action should be taken against them,” he told the House amid vociferous protests by Congress members, who raised slogans of “maafi mango” (apologise).”

A political slugfest has erupted ever since Modi in an election rally linked the dinner meeting hosted by Mani Shankar Aiyar for Pakistani dignitaries and attended by Manmohan Singh, among others, with the ongoing Assembly polls and a conspiracy against the BJP.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd