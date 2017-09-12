Rajya Sabha chairman serves JD(U)’s Sharad Yadav, Ali Anwar notice on party petition seeking their disqualification

Former JD(U) president Sharad Yadav (Express File Photo) Former JD(U) president Sharad Yadav (Express File Photo)

Former Janata Dal (United) president Sharad Yadav and MP Ali Anwar were served notices by Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday evening asking them to explain their position regarding a party petition seeking their disqualification from the House. The two have been outspoken against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to break the Grand Alliance and ally with the BJP to form the government. The petition against them was filed by JD(U)’s floor leader, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, on September 5.

The MPs are required to reply to the petition within seven days of receiving the notice. RCP Singh, in his petition to Naidu, had contended that the two MPs had “voluntarily” quit the membership of the JD(U) by attending a programme by the RJD on August 27 and therefore, needed being disqualified under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. JD(U) secretary-general K C Tyagi had made it clear to Yadav ahead of the rally that if he attended, it would mean that he had voluntarily quit the JD(U).

Meanwhile, Singh, who had replaced Yadav as the party leader in the Rajya Sabha on August 12, said the party’s decision to join the NDA had been taken by the national executive of the party. It had been supported by 17 of the 20 national office-bearers, all 16 state units, all 71 MLAs and 30 MLCs in Bihar and nine MPs.

Ali Anwar’s term in the Rajya Sabha ends next March.

