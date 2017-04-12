Rajya Sabha chair asks government to talk to Tamil Nadu farmers

Protesting TN farmers are demanding drought relief measures. Protesting TN farmers are demanding drought relief measures.

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman P J Kurien asked the government Tuesday to talk to drought-hit farmers of Tamil Nadu to end their agitation for crop loan waiver. The DMK’s T Siva, who had given a notice under rule 267 seeking suspension of the day’s business to discuss the issue, said no one from government had given the agitating farmers an audience. The farmers, he said, are demanding crop loan waiver and linking of Cauvery river to help them overcome difficulties arising from drought in the state.

While his notice was disallowed, Siva was allowed to make a brief mention of the issue. Since crop loans have been extended by the public sector banks, the central government has to give an assurance, he said. “Assurance should be given by Prime Minister or a senior minister… (But) they are not even giving an audience,” he said alleging that the Centre had no sympathy for the Tamil Nadu farmers.

While the AIADMK’s A Navaneethakrishnan supported him saying the central government must respond, D Raja (CPI) said the government was insensitive to the plight of Tamil farmers.

The CPM’s Sitaram Yechury said newspapers had carried reports of the agitating farmers being forced to eat rats for survival. Kurien said he too has seen the reports of agitating farmers agitating carrying human skulls and eating rates.

