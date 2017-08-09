Quit India Movement anniversary: Rajya Sabha adopts resolution to build strong India

The Vice President Hamid Ansari said the Upper House also acknowledged this as an occasion to recall with gratitude the sacrifices of millions of Indians and saluted the memory of thousands who gave their lives for the freedom of India. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Vice President Hamid Ansari said the Upper House also acknowledged this as an occasion to recall with gratitude the sacrifices of millions of Indians and saluted the memory of thousands who gave their lives for the freedom of India. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday remembered the heroic struggle and sacrifice of millions of Indians on the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement and pledged to build a strong, self-reliant, secular and democratic India. Moving the resolution, Rajya Sabha Chairman Hamid Ansari said the House recalls that 75 years ago, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi gave a clarion call to people for “do or die” to end the British Rule while asking the British to quit India.

He said the House observes “on the 75th anniversary of Quit India Movement that it is important to remember the heroic struggle of people, students, peasants, workers and government officials who defied the brutal oppression of the British Raj to launch mass Satyagraha that shook the very foundation of the British Rule.”

The Vice President said the Upper House also acknowledged this as an occasion to recall with gratitude the sacrifices of millions of Indians and saluted the memory of thousands who gave their lives for the freedom of India. The House “solemnly takes a pledge to uphold and safeguard the values and ideals of the freedom movement and rededicate ourselves to build an India that is strong, self-reliant, inclusive, secular and democratic,” Ansari said.

The resolution was then unanimously adopted by the House.

