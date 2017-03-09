Rajya Sabha adjourns for the day following death of sitting member

When the House met for the second part of the Budget session, Chairman Hamid Ansari mentioned the passing away of Salam on February 28 at the age of 69 years. (File Photo) When the House met for the second part of the Budget session, Chairman Hamid Ansari mentioned the passing away of Salam on February 28 at the age of 69 years. (File Photo)

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday without transacting any business as a mark of respect to the memory of its sitting member Haji Abdul Salam who died recently. When the House met for the second part of the Budget session, Chairman Hamid Ansari mentioned the passing away of Salam on February 28 at the age of 69 years. Salam represented Manipur in the Upper House since April 2014.

“In the passing away of Haji Abdul Salam, the country has lost a distinguished parliamentarian, an able administrator and a dedicated social worker,” Ansari observed in his obituary reference.

He also referred to the passing away of former members Puttapaga Radhakrishna, P Shiv Shanker, Syed Shahabuddin and former Lok Sabha Speaker Rabi Ray who was also a member of the Upper House.

Shahabuddin, who passed away on March 4 at the age of 81 years, represented Bihar in Rajya Sabha from July 1979 to April 1984.

A writer and ideologue, he was known for his strong belief in the federal structure of India, Ansari said, adding in his passing away, the country has lost a noted diplomat, scholar and a distinguished parliamentarian.

Ray passed away on March 6 at the age of 90 years. He represented Odisha in the Upper House form April 1974 to April 1980. In his death, the country has lost a distinguished parliamentarian, an able administrator and a dedicated social worker, Ansari said.

Radhakrishna, an advocate by profession who represented Andhra Pradesh in Rajya Sabha from April 1984 to April 1990, died on January 27 at the age of 72 years.

In his death, the country has lost an able parliamentarian and a noted lawyer, Ansari said.

Shiv Shanker, who passed away on February 27 at the age of 87 years, represented Gujarat in the Upper House from May 1985 to August 1987 and from August 1987 to August 1993, with Ansari saying the country has lost a legal luminary, a distinguished parliamentarian and an able administrator.

“We deeply mourn the passing away” of a sitting member and four former members, he said after which the House stood in silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed. He then adjourned the House till tomorrow.