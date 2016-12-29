Rajya Sabha: A resignation and 4 upcoming retirements leave TMC with slots to fill

Mithun Chakraborty at the Parliament. (File) Mithun Chakraborty at the Parliament. (File)

Mithun Chakraborty’s resignation as a Rajya Sabha MP comes at a time when a buzz was already growing in Trinamool Congress circles about replacements or extensions for four more party MPs — Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Dola Sen and D Bandyopadhyay — who are due to retire from the Upper House next year. The Trinamool Congress has 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Mithun’s in particular is a prized seat because it comes up for renewal within the tenure of the present West Bengal assembly. Re-election will depend largely on whether the MP remains in the good books of party chief Mamata Banerjee.

The immediate question is whether the replacement for Chakraborty will be more likely a political leader or another celebrity, who would boost the party’s poll campaign in 2019. One name doing the rounds in Trinamool circles is that of former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. When Sourav was elected Cricket Association of Bengal chief earlier this year, it was widely seen as a sign of his relationship with the Trinamool government in West Bengal.

Among the political names doing the rounds are those of former minister Chandrima Bhattacharya who lost in the assembly polls, new entrant from the Congress Manas Bhunia, and MLA Mohua Moitra who is part of the Trinamool national panel of spokespersons.

The five MPs have varying performance records. Chakraborty, whose tenure ends only in April 2020, skipped nine consecutive sessions. None of his party colleagues has such a stark attendance record, with the exception of Kunal Ghosh who got released from jail only recently.

Besides Chakraborty, three more Trinamool Congress MPs — Ahmed Hassan, Kunal Ghosh and Dola Sen (who is among those due to retire) — have never asked a question. In the recent winter session, however, Sen emerged one of the loudest voices of her party in the well. Sent to Rajya Sabha after Saradha accused Srinjoy Bose tendered his resignation, Sen has also made five special mentions so far.

Sen, O’Brien, Roy and Bandyopadhyay all retire next August. There is heightened interest in the fate of the four seats because, after the recent core committee meeting of the party last week, Mamata reportedly pulled up one of these MPs for activities in Kolkata.

O’Brien is the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha, and S S Roy the chief whip, two MPs widely expected to be retained. O’Brien has asked 247 questions so far, received 10 assurances and spoken on 10 special mentions; he is a member of 10 parliamentary committees. S S Roy has asked 207 questions, received 29 assurances and introduced a private member’s bill apart from making five special mentions. He is a member of 12 parliamentary committees.

Bandyopadhyay, meanwhile, has asked 48 questions besides making six special mentions.

Among other Trinamool Congress MPs, Mukul Roy has asked eight questions and Jogen Chowdhury two. Roy is also a member of the general purpose committee and the MPLADs committee, besides heading the committee on transport tourism and culture since September.

Chakraborty has sent his resignation to Rajya Sabha chairman Hamid Ansari. It is yet to be accepted.