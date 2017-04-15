Rajya Rani Express derailment: Train accidents that took place in 2017

Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derailed near Rampur. (Source: ANI photo/Twitter) Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derailed near Rampur. (Source: ANI photo/Twitter)

At least two people were reportedly injured on Saturday when eight coaches of Lucknow-bound Rajya Rani Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh. The train, which started from Meerut, derailed somewhere between Mundapandey and Rampur railway stations. While the Indian Railways have announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 as compensation to the injured, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has ordered an inquiry into the incident. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has also reportedly announced compensation worth Rs. 50,000 each for the severely injured and Rs. 25,000 each for the injured, reported ANI.

Here’s a look into train derailments that took place this year:

January 22, 2017

At least 40 passengers were killed and over 50 were injured as nine coaches of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express derailed in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on the night of January 21. The derailment was caused by a crack on rails. Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu had announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh under an insurance scheme to the kin of passengers who were killed in the accident. Read more here.

February 20, 2017

Three coaches and the engine of Kalindi Express derailed after colliding with a goods train at the Tundla Junction in Uttar Pradesh. The train which runs between Kanpur Central and Bhiwani, Haryana was reportedly slow while entering the station thereby causing no injuries. The two trains – an express train and a freight train – were running on the same track and thus the express train rammed into the freight one from the back. Read more here.

March 17, 2017

Four women were killed after a train rammed into an ambulance at an unmanned level crossing at Mannekote-Talaka road near Challakere in Chitradurga district in central Karnataka. The incident took place during the evening when few patients from the Talaka government hospital were being transferred to their villages in an ambulance. The ambulance driver could not judge the speed of the approaching train leading and tried to get through the crossing leading to the accident. The ambulance fell into a ditch when the train hit it’s rear end. “Three women Gangamma, 30, the mother of a newborn baby, Kadaramma aka Lakshmi, 50, and another 65-year old unidentified woman were killed at the spot. Another women succumbed at the Challakere hospital,” the police had said. Read more here.

March 30, 2017: Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express derails

At least 12 people were injured after eight coaches of the Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express derailed near Kulpahar railway station in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. Preliminary investigation suggested a weld failure in the rail led to the accident. The driver of the train told the railway officers that he felt a violent jerk when the train was running at 103 km per hour. It was the third train derailment in UP since November, last year. Read more here.

April 9, 2017: Goods train derails in West Bengal

A goods train engine was derailed between Madpur and Jakpur in Howrah-Kharagpur section of South Eastern Railway. No casualties were reported in the incident. “The engine derailed in the early hours today which affected railway traffic in up and down line,” a railway spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI. “As a consequence of the derailment, movements of south India and Odisha bound long distance trains from Howrah were delayed and stranded at different stations,” the spokesperson added. Read more here.

