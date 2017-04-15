Railways arranges buses for passengers stranded at Rampur

The spokesperson said the railways has been able to clear one line and the train operation on this line has started, whereas efforts are on to restore the affected line. The spokesperson said the railways has been able to clear one line and the train operation on this line has started, whereas efforts are on to restore the affected line.

The Indian Railways has arranged buses for the passengers of Rajya Rani Express, which met and accident near Rampur today, for their onward journey. Northern Railway spokesperson said the facility is being provided to all stranded passengers of the train.

“Water and eatables have also been provided to the stranded passengers,” he said.

Eight rear coaches of the 22,454 Meerut City-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derailed near Rampur on Moradabad-Shahjehanpur section of Moradabad division at 8.15 AM.

The spokesperson said the railways has been able to clear one line and the train operation on this line has started, whereas efforts are on to restore the affected line.

The Railways has announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 each for the two passengers who have received injuries in the incident.

The Accident Relief Train and Medical Relief Trains have reached on the spot for relief and first-aid work.

Pramod Kumar, the Divisional Railway Manager of Moradabad division, along with other senior railway officials, have reached the site to supervise the relief work.

The Railways have operationalised helplines at Lucknow, New Delhi, Old Delhi, Nizamuddin, Moradabad and Bareilly to help relatives of affected passengers.

