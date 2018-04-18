Rajula municipal Congress chief loses no-trust motion moved by rebels

The development came less than two months after the Congress wrested the civic body from the BJP by winning 27 out of 28 seats. (Photo for representation) The development came less than two months after the Congress wrested the civic body from the BJP by winning 27 out of 28 seats. (Photo for representation)

The fault lines within Congress in Rajula municipality widened after a no-confidence motion brought up a rebel Congress group against president Meena Vaghela was passed on Tuesday. The development came less than two months after the Congress wrested the civic body from the BJP by winning 27 out of 28 seats.

At a special general board meeting of Rajula Municipality, the no-confidence motion was passed by 19 to nine. Vaghela, according to the rules, will automatically cease to be the chief of the civic body after three days. Chhatrajit Dhakhda, the vice-president of the municipality who was leading the rebel group, said they had objections to the manner in which the president was functioning. “Vaghela and her husband indulged in corrupt practices. The corruption became so rampant that even sweepers were not paid their wages,” Dhakhda said.

However, Dhakhda said that they would not resign from Congress and will vote in favour of the person whom the party would suggest to replace Vaghela. But party’s Amreli unit chief Pankaj Kanabar trashed the allegations of corruption and said that action will be taken against the rebels.

