Latest News
  • Raju Shetti alleges Jet Airways flight departed without taking him onboard

Raju Shetti alleges Jet Airways flight departed without taking him onboard

"I had to pay Rs 2,000 extra when it was not even my fault. I am going to raise this issue before the Ministry of Civil Aviation," said the MP from Hatkanangle constituency in Kolhapur. 

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:June 14, 2017 5:34 pm
Raju Shetti, Raju Shetti flight miss, Raju Shetti on Jet Airways mismanagement, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Jet airways Raju Shetti on Wednesday alleged that the Jet Airways flight which he was supposed to board left for Delhi without taking him onboard. (File Photo)
Top News

Lok Sabha member Raju Shetti, leader of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna which is an ally of BJP, on Wednesday alleged that the Jet Airways flight which he was supposed to board left for Delhi without taking him onboard. Shetti also claimed that he was forced to shell out an additional Rs 2,000 for an alternative flight.

“I was at T2 (terminal 2) of Mumbai airport for my morning flight to Delhi. It was necessary for me to board the flight. I was waiting at the lounge with my boarding pass. “After sometime I realised that the boarding doors are closed. When I enquired, I was told that my flight had taken off,” Shetti claimed.

Jet Airways did not respond to the queries sent by PTI on the issue. Shetti alleged that, “Surprisingly, Jet Airways knew that I was travelling and despite being a people’s representative, no one informed me about the boarding doors being closed. When I asked for a ticket on the next flight, I received a rude response.”

“I had to pay Rs 2,000 extra when it was not even my fault. I am going to raise this issue before the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” said the MP from Hatkanangle constituency in Kolhapur.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. C
    Citizen
    Jun 14, 2017 at 6:13 pm
    Is this a news??? He must be sleeping some where like the guy who lsept in the transit bus as the media reported. If IE wants to fill the pages better think of some useful matter for the readers. Jaihind
    Reply
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Jun 14: Latest News