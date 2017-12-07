Labourer hacked to death in Rajasthan: Accused arrested, SIT formed to probe case

Rajasthan police Thursday arrested the prime accused in the brutal murder of a Muslim labourer who was hacked to death in Rajsamand district. State Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria confirmed the development.

A video showing the brutal assault went viral on Wednesday.



“It is shocking how he killed the man and made a video of it. The accused has been arrested and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up for investigation in the case,” Kataria was quoted as saying by ANI.



The victim has been identified as Mohammed Afrazul, 48, from Malda in West Bengal and the attacker has been identified as Shambhulal Regar, a resident of Rajsamand.



“The half-charred body was found near Rajsamand… around 1 pm on Wednesday and the deceased was identified as Mohammad Afrazul. Later, a video of the murder went viral on social media,” said Ramsumer Meena, station house officer of Rajnagar Police Station.



The police said that the suspect, in a series of videos, is seen making inflammatory and communal statements.



“During preliminary investigations, we have come to know that one of the videos in which Regar makes the inflammatory statements was shot in a local temple a little while after he murdered Afrazul,” said additional director-general of police, crime, Pankaj Kumar Singh.



The Rajnagar Police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearing of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “Afrazul worked at Rajsamand as a labourer and his family also lives here. The motive of the murder is not clear. We will know that only after we apprehend Regar. Multiple police teams are searching for him,” said SHO Meena.



