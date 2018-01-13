Rajsamand chargesheet: Enmity between groups among charges

A screengrab of Shambhulal Regar, the main accused in the case. The victim Afrazul (inset) was hacked and burnt alive in Rajasthan allegedly over an affair. A screengrab of Shambhulal Regar, the main accused in the case. The victim Afrazul (inset) was hacked and burnt alive in Rajasthan allegedly over an affair.

The Rajasthan police have completed its probe into the murder of Mohammed Afrazul, a labourer from West Bengal who was killed in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, and have filed the chargesheet against the accused, Shambhulal Regar, officials said Friday. Regar was arrested on December 7 in Rajsamand district, a day after he allegedly murdered Afrazul and filmed the act with the help of his minor nephew. Regar recorded several videos in which he went on an anti-Islam diatribe.

“The chargesheet in the case has been filed and the documents were submitted to the court of the chief judicial magistrate here in Rajsamand today,” Rajsamand SP Manoj Kumar told The Indian Express Friday.

The investigation was done for over a month given the seriousness of the case, the police said. “The chargehseet is 413-page-long and we have made 68 witnesses in the case. Evidence, including material and digital, has been cited along with the motive behind the murder,” said Ramsumer Meena, station house officer of Rajnagar police station, Rajsamand.

Regar is in judicial custody. Police added more sections in the FIR after initially booking Regar under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).

Section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and Section 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the IPC were added.

Police also charged Regar under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), Section 505 (statements conducing public mischief) and Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, besides various sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

