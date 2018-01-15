Rajsamand chargesheet: ‘Love jihad’ cover for Regar ties with ‘Hindu sister’

A screen grab of Shambhulal Regar, the main accused in the case. The victim Afrazul (inset) was hacked and burnt alive in Rajasthan allegedly over an affair. A screen grab of Shambhulal Regar, the main accused in the case. The victim Afrazul (inset) was hacked and burnt alive in Rajasthan allegedly over an affair.

IN its chargesheet against him, the Rajasthan Police has said that Shambhulal Regar, accused of killing Muslim labourer Mohammed Afrazul in Rajsamand and recording the murder, had “illicit relations” with the woman he referred to as his ‘Hindu sister’ in videos touting anti-Islam propaganda. It also says that he once took the woman to one of his acquaintances, a bank manager, and asked her to “make him happy”.

The chargesheet says that Regar may have raised the whole ‘love jihad’ claim to cover the real motive behind the murder, which was anger over the fact that the woman was still in contact with a labourer from West Bengal called Ballu Sheikh, with whom she had reportedly eloped in 2010.

In the chargesheet, police say they have recovered a diary in which Regar had written down all the inflammatory remarks he made in the videos. The diary was recovered from a hill behind a temple in Rajsamand, says the chargesheet.

Screengrabs of the gruesome murder by Shambhu Lal Regar of Mohammed Afrazul Screengrabs of the gruesome murder by Shambhu Lal Regar of Mohammed Afrazul

Talking about the woman, the chargesheet says, “Shambhulal Regar usse loan dilane ke bahane se bank manager ke ghar le gaya tha. Jaha party ho rahi thi. Shambhulal Regar ne waha jakar use kaha tha ki bank manager ko khush kar de, tera loan pass ho jaega (Shambhulal Regar took her to the house of a bank manager on the pretext of getting her a loan. There, a party was on. Regar told her that make the bank manager happy and your loan will be cleared).”

The chargesheet says that the woman managed to leave the bank manager’s house on the pretext of handing over some keys and quarrelled with Regar later about this incident.

“Shambhulal Regar uske ghar ata jata rehta tha. Uske vah Shambhulal Regar ke bhi dosti thi. Uske vah Shambhulal Regar ke beech sharirik sambandh the (Shambhulal Regar used to visit her home. She and Shambhulal Regar were also friends. She and Shambhulal Regar had physical relations),” reads the chargesheet.

Saying that the woman’s continued ties with Sheikh, who belonged to the same village Saiyedpur as Afrazul, had angered him, the chargesheet says that a year before the murder, Regar had started watching videos of Hindu and Muslim fundamentalists.

“He gathered information related to videos of Hindu extremists, love jihad, Section 370, Islamic jihad, state of terrorism in Kashmir, increasing population of Muslims, Ram Mandir, Padmavati, PK (film), division of castes in Hindu religion, and reservation and other subjects. Before the murder, he prepared a total of five videos on his mobile phone on communal and religious subjects,” reads the chargesheet.

