Rajrappa to be major tourist spot, says Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

Rajrappa and its Chinnamastika temple would become a major tourist spot in the next couple of years, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said today. Das paid obeisance at the temple as the two-day ‘Rajrappa Mahoshav’ began. The Rajrappa temple is dedicated to headless deity of goddess Chinnamastika who holds a scimitar in one hand and her severed head in the other. The temple is referred as a Shakti Peeth in ancient Hindu scriptures.

Das said the state government is developing adventure, mining, religious and cultural tourism in the state. Religious festivals were being held in all cultural and religious places so that people of the world could be aware of Jharkhand’s tourist places, an official release quoted Das said.

Several proposals in the tourism sector has come during the Momentum Jharkhand, he said and urged investors of the state to invest in tourism sector. The government would provide residential facilities on the pattern of Tirupati at Rajarappa and Deoghar, he added. Das today laid foundation to 41 schemes worth Rs 126 crore in Ramgarh district on-line.