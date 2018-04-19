Rajput Karni Sena files complaint over ‘false report’

Karni Sena chief Kalvi. (File) Karni Sena chief Kalvi. (File)

The Rajput Karni Sena of Gujarat filed a police complaint on Wednesday, alleging that some unidentified persons were spreading wrong messages in its name, inciting one community against other and causing breach of peace. Rajbha Zala, president of Gujarat unit of Rajput Karni Sena, filed a complaint with Pradyuman Nagar police station on Wednesday. Zala stated in the complaint that somebody was spreading messages on social media platforms, claiming that Karni Sena was planning an attack on MG Hostel on Kalavad Road of Rajkot and that the members of the Karni Sena were asked to assemble at Harbhamji hostel in the city at 4 pm on Wednesday.

The message further said that the attack was planned in retaliation to the attack on an IAS training centre in Ahmedabad by Dalits recently. “The complainant said that his outfit had not issued any such message. He said that the messages doing the rounds on WhatsApp were an attempt to tarnish the image of his outfit and to incite a community to commit crime against other community,” Pradyuman Nagar police sub-inspector Mehul Rathod said.

