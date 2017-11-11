Rajput community protests Padmavati release in Sirsa, Haryana

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Padmavati. (File Photo) Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Padmavati. (File Photo)

Members of the Rajput community on Friday staged a protest in Haryana’s Sirsa town, opposing the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Padmavati.

In Sirsa, members of the Rajput community burnt Bhansali’s effigy after carrying out a procession. The community members also handed over a memorandum, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to local officials. They also urged the owner of a cinema hall not to screen the film.

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena’s Haryana unit president Thakur Bhavani Singh told The Indian Express that the cinema owner agreed to their demand. “Till now, the cinema was screening the trailer of the movie. But its owner has assured us that now they would even discontinue showing its trailer,” Thakur said, adding that they would stage protests in other districts of the state as well. “This is a concocted story and distorted facts have been presented through the movie. We have objections to the name of the movie as well. It should not have been named Padmavati,” Singh added.

