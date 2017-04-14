Rajouri Garden bypoll: Victory is Baisakhi gift from people of Delhi to me, says Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal)’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa celebrates in Punjabi Bagh, Wednesday. PTI Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal)’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa celebrates in Punjabi Bagh, Wednesday. PTI

From being the richest candidate when he contested as a councillor for the first time in 2007, with four-wheelers such as a Hummer in his entourage, Rajouri Garden bypoll winner Manjinder Singh Sirsa has become the man who, the BJP believes, has started the downfall of the AAP.

Sirsa, who is from the Shiromani Akali Dal, contested on the BJP symbol this time. He has contested for the post of a councillor once before, as has his wife. He first contested the Assembly polls in 2008 from Jangpura, but lost. He then contested the 2013 Assembly elections from Rajouri Garden and won. He then lost the 2015 elections to AAP candidate Jarnail Singh, before winning it again on Thursday by a comfortable margin. Sirsa has also contested two Gurdwara committee elections.

Sirsa has always been close to the Badals in Punjab. Sources said this is the reason he was appointed advisor to deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal in April last year and given the status of minister of state.

Knowing what this victory means for the party with municipal polls around the corner, Sirsa called it a Baisakhi gift from the people of Delhi to him and his party. “The auspicious journey of getting rid of AAP has been started by people today,” he said.

Hitting out at AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sirsa said, “Kejriwal always blames PM Modi for not letting him work. But when he paid Rs 4 crore to (advocate Ram) Jethmalani and ate food worth Rs 13,000 per plate and samosas worth Rs 1 crore, he did not say Modi did not let him do this. It is only work that Modiji doesn’t let him do.”

He added that the CM always asked the people of Delhi before undertaking any work but now the people have told him what they want. “I regret that he still is holding on to power,” said the newly-elected MLA.

On the performance of the Congress in the bypoll, he said the party came last in the booth where Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken once voted from. Maken has won from the Rajouri Garden constituency thrice in the past. “I congratulate Rahul Gandhi if this is what the Congress believes is good performance,” he said.

The win gives the BJP its fourth MLA in the Delhi Assembly.

