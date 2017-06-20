Rajouri: 100 govt schools to get own buildings

Representational Image. Representational Image.

Nearly 100 of the 163 government schools functioning in the open in Rajouri district may get their own buildings in the next six months. The buildings will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore which will be arranged by the district administration through convergence of several schemes of different departments, said Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Dr Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary. Chowdhary called the decision an attempt to provide enabling atmosphere for education in remote areas of the state where these schools often face closure due to bad weather conditions.

A District Level Coordination Committee headed by Chowdhary has been constituted to monitor progress of the project and resolve local issues regarding construction on a weekly basis. The respective Sub Divisional Magistrates will supervise construction, which will be done through the Rural Development Department.

The schools, with an enrolment of 20 students and above, are located in Rajouri (40), Darhal (40), Kalakote (14) and Nowshera (6).

