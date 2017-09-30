Rajni Kant Mishra takes charge as new Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal

Only in Express
By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: September 30, 2017 6:53 pm
Senior IPS officer Rajni Kant Mishra on Saturday took charge as Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), succeeding Archana Ramasundaram.

A 1984 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Mishra was serving as Additional Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), an official statement said.

A post-graduate in science, Mishra served in different capacities in both state and central government. Ramasundaram, the first ever woman chief of any central armed police force, retired on September 30 after 37 years of service.

