Rajnath Singh to visit India-China border outposts

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to visit China-India border areas in Uttarakhand this week, which have witnessed transgression by China’s People’s Liberation Army in the recent past, officials said.

During the tour to Barahoti in Chamoli district, the Home Minister will interact with the personnel of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which guards the border outpost located at an altitude of 14,311 feet. Singh will also visit ITBP border outposts at Rimkhim, Mana and Auli during the four-day trip beginning September 28, a official said.

This is the first visit by a senior minister in the Narendra Modi government to the China border after the resolution of the stand-off in Doklam.

There were reports that on July 25, Chinese soldiers entered 800 metres into the Indian territory in Barahoti and stayed there for some time before returning to Chinese territory.

