Rajnath to top cops: Take strongest action in riot, desecration cases

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at a Press Conference in Capital. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at a Press Conference in Capital. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)

Addressing a gathering of top police officers in the country on Saturday, Home Minister Rajnath Singh asked policemen to take strongest action in case of communal riots and desecration of religious places.

The Home Minister also accused Pakistan of stoking terror in India and said the neighbouring country was leaving no stone unturned to instigate youth in Jammu and Kashmir against India. Addressing the annual conference of the DGPs and IGPs at Tekanpur in Madhya Pradesh, Singh acknowledged that there had been a slight increase in communal violence in the country and asked top police officers to take strong action wherever such incidents and desecration of religious sites take place.

Singh said terror infrastructure in the form of training camps, launch pads and communication stations continue to exist in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). He said Pakistan’s encouragement to the separatist anti-India sentiment in Jammu and Kashmir often leads to law and order problems.

Highlighting the appointment of a representative for initiating dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir, he said it was a matter of satisfaction that security forces have been successful in tackling the situation in the state to a great extent. Singh said the violence perpetrated by Maoists has come down to a great extent and assured that the government would encourage the surrender policy for Maoists in the coming days.

Referring to the Northeast, Singh said insurgency has come down in the region but camps and hideouts of underground outfits in Myanmar was a matter of concern. Singh also talked about growing incidents of cyber crime, use of internet and social media by anti-social elements to create tension and asked police officers to be vigilant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the three-day conference on Sunday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App