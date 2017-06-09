Rajnath to hold review meet with four North-East CMs over Myanmar border

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. File Home Minister Rajnath Singh. File

Union home Minister Rajnath Singh will chair a review meeting of chief ministers of four Northeastern states bordering Myanmar on June 12 in Mizoram’s Aizawl to discuss plans to check cross-border movement of insurgents and smugglers. Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh), Shurhozelie Liezietsu (Nagaland), N Biren Singh (Manipur) and Lal Thanhawla (Mizoram) will attend the meeting.

Officials said that the security situation and development activities along the 1,643 km-long India-Myanmar border spanning the four states will be discussed at the meeting. The India-Myanmar frontier is porous and cross-border movement of insurgents and smuggling of arms and ammunition is common.

Officials said that the status of infrastructure along the border, implementation of development projects and streamlining the free movement regime for better facilitation of movement of people across the border will be discussed at the meeting. Work related to boundary survey and coordination issues between the states and border guarding force, Assam Rifles, will also be taken up. This is the first such meeting called to discuss issues concerning Mynamar border with active participation of the state governments.

Chief secretaries, directors generals of police of the states, director general of the Assam Rifles and senior officials from the central ministries will be present at the meeting.

A similar meeting of chief ministers of five Himalayan states — Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh — was held last month in Gangtok to discuss security and developmental activities along the 3,488-km long China-India border.

