Rajnath Singh’s remark is ‘admission’ that Kashmir not part of India: Hurriyat

Syed Ali Shah Geelani-led Hurriyat Conference said today that Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s remark suggesting Vallabhbhai Patel was not allowed to act freely to solve the Kashmir issue, was an “admission” that Kashmir was not a part of India.

Addressing a political gathering in Gujarat yesterday, Singh said had Patel, India’s first deputy prime minister, been allowed to act freely by then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, India would not have been facing the Kashmir issue on Sunday. A Hurriyat Conference spokesman said Singh’s remark was an “admission that Kashmir is not part of India”. He said Kashmir “continues to be a dispute” and India itself took it to the United Nations.

