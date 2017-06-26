Rajnath Singh’s message for Kashmiris on Eid-ul-Fitr: ‘Firmly believe festival will bolster peace, brotherhood in Valley’

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, greeted the people of Kashmir. Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said, “I wish our brothers, sisters and dear kids of Kashmir a very happy Eid from the bottom of my heart.” Singh further added that he hopes the festival will bring peace and happiness in the Valley. “I firmly believe that this festival that celebrates humanity & goodness will bolster peace, brotherhood and happiness in the Valley,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter on Monday to address the nation on the festival, “Eid-ul-Fitr greetings! May this auspicious day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society,” the prime minister said in a Tweet. On Sunday, through his monthly radio broadcast programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi addressed the nation and had said, the month of Ramadan is meant to spread happiness. “Let’s take inspiration from these auspicious festival and spread happiness everywhere to take the country forward,” he said.

The situation has been tense in the Valley in the last few months and worse after a mob lynched Deputy Superintendent Mohammed Ayub Pandith outside Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar on Sunday. Singh, who completed his two-day visit to Kashmir on Sunday, said he wished to have emotional relations with the people of Kashmir and not a need-based relation.

He added that the security forces have been directed to refrain from using pellet guns against crowds. He also said he is awaiting a report from a committee set up to by him to look into the use of non-lethal weapons. During his visit, Singh had met with 30 delegations from the state, including team headed by J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti and NC team headed by Omar Abdullah.

