Rajnath Singh will solve Kashmir problems by talking to people: BJP

The BJP on Sunday said that Home Minister Rajnath Singh had come to the Valley with an “open mind” and expressed confidence that his meetings would bring about a resolution to the problems in the strife-torn state. “Singh has already said that he has come with an open heart and mind to talk to people. He will speak to anybody who comes to meet him,” J&K state BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul told reporters here.
Kaul added that all sections of the people in Jammu and Kashmir should meet him and put forth their points of view. “His meeting with the people will help resolve the problems in Kashmir. It will be an achievement,” Kaul said. Ahead of his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Home Minister had said, “I am going with an open mind and I am willing to meet all those who come to meet me. We want a resolution to the problems.”
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Sep 10, 2017 at 4:54 pmThis is how Kashmir is slipping out of India's Hand, Life of a Kashmiri is not Important ? only brutal killers are important ? give them jackets ? you can save ur personnel but not Kashmir or panjab or assam etc...Reply
- Sep 10, 2017 at 4:43 pmOne of the most incompetent ministers going to resolve Kashmir issue? this is the joke of the century.Reply
- Sep 10, 2017 at 4:31 pmAbsolute failure by FEKU to control Kashmir Issues.Reply