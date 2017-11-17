Rajnath Singh urges Bill Gates to adopt Maoist-hit villages

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has urged Microsoft founder Bill Gates to adopt villages affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) violence in Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand and make them “model villages” by focusing on sanitation and cleanliness.

The Home Minister met Gates, Co-Chair and Trustee of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and his wife Melinda with senior officials of the Home Ministry at North Block on Thursday.

The ministry had ordered action against Public Health Foundation of India, a health advocacy group largely funded by the Gates Foundation. A foundation spokesperson said the cancellation of licence was not discussed.

