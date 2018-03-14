Rajnath Singh unveils Udham Singh bust, says vandalising statues not in our culture

Home Minister Rajnath Singh after unveiling a statue of Udham Singh at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh) Home Minister Rajnath Singh after unveiling a statue of Udham Singh at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

Unveiling the statute of Shaheed Udham Singh at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that it was against Indian culture to vandalise statutes over idoelogical differences. “Kuch din phele pritmayen todne ki baat sahmane ayi. Bharat ka culture is baat ko ijajat nahi deta hai. Bhale hi app uski vichardhara se sehmat na hon, lekin kissi ki pratima todne ki ijajat is Bharat mein nahi di ja sakti (A few days back there was news about statues being vandalised. Indian culture doesn’t allow this. Even if you do not agree with the ideology, you cannot be allowed to vandalise any statutes in this country),” said Rajnath Singh.

He added, “Tolerance is part of our culture. Intolerance cannot be part of our culture. When I came to know that statues of Dr B R Ambedkar and other personalities had been vandalised, I immediately called the states and instructed that no such incident should happen.”

While praising Shaheed Udham Singh, the Union Home Minister also announced that the 100th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre would be observed across the country. Punjab Cabinet ministers Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Guru Harsahai MLA Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi were present on the occasion.

