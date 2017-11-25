Rajnath Singh underlines need for greater Centre-state cooperation to resolve differences swiftly

Rajnath Singh said it is needed so that any differences can be swiftly resolved. (File photo) Rajnath Singh said it is needed so that any differences can be swiftly resolved. (File photo)

Stressing on the need for greater cooperation between central and the state governments, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that several steps have been taken in recent years by the central government to promote cooperative federalism.

Singh also insisted that the cooperation between central and the state governments was essential so that any difference can be swiftly resolved. He added that the standing committee of the Inter-State Council is being periodically convened to lend speed and purpose to the process of harmonising Centre-state relations. The minister was addressing the 12th meeting of the standing committee of Inter-State Council (ISC).

Expressing satisfaction over the deliberations held on Saturday, Singh said the atmosphere was “harmonious and congenial” for arriving at consensus on complex issues. The Home Minister also said that it is important for everybody to promote the spirit of cooperation with greater zeal.

“We had discussed about Volumes-I & II of the Punchhi Commission’s report on Centre-state relations during the eleventh meeting of the standing committee in April this year and will talk about Volumes-VI and VII during the next meeting”, Singh added.

The home minister also said the recommendations of the standing committee on Punchhi Commission’s report will then be placed before the Inter-State Council, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Government had set up the Punchhi Commission in 2005 under the chairmanship of former Chief Justice of India, Justice (Retd) Madan Mohan Punchhi, to look into issues of Centre-state relations keeping in view the changes in the polity and economy of India since the Sarkaria Commission. The Commission had submitted its report in 2010 containing 273 recommendations in 7 volumes.

Several subjects including Goods and Services Tax (GST), structure and devolution of functions to local bodies, district planning and matters related to financial transfers from the Centre to the states were discussed during the meeting.

Special provisions for Fifth and Sixth Scheduled Areas, maintenance of communal harmony, deployment of central forces, migration issues, police reforms, criminal justice system and other internal security issues were also talked about.

The Standing Committee considered 118 recommendations contained in Volumes-III, IV and V and finalised its recommendations.

Several ministers including Finance minister Arun Jaitley, Social Justice and Empowerment minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot, and chief ministers of different states including Raman Singh, Naveen Patnaik, Vasundhara Raje Scindia and Manik Sarkar atteneded the meeting.

Others who were also present to assist the committee in its deliberations includes, representatives of 30 Union ministries and departments and seven state governments.

