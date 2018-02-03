In poll-bound Tripura, Rajnath Singh flays Pakistan, asserts Kashmir an integral part of India

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday delivered a stern warning to Pakistan, asserting that Kashmir has always been a part of India and that no one can separate it from its territory. Speaking at an event in poll-bound Tripura, the Home Minister in an aggressive tone said, “Our neighbouring country, Pakistan, continuously tries to create havoc and destabilise India. It continues to engage in nefarious activities in Kashmir.”
The Home Minister said that Kashmir was, is and will always be an integral part of the Indian territory. “Kisi ne maa ka doodh nahi piya jo Kashmir ko Bharat se alag kar de. Kashmir hamara tha, hai aur rahega (there is no one who can separate Kashmir from India, Kashmir was, is and will remain ours),” Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.
#WATCH: HM Rajnath Singh says, ‘Hamara padosi desh hai Pakistan… Kehta hai Kashmir ko Bharat se alag kar denge. Kisi ne maa ka doodh nahi piya jo Kashmir ko Bharat se alag kar de. Kashmir hamara tha, hai aur rahega’ in Agartala, Tripura. pic.twitter.com/Ak53PcAxej
— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2018
Kashmir has seen an increased level of ceasefire violation from the other side of the border in 2017 which has continued in the new year. Last week, Rajnath slammed Pakistan for continuously violating the ceasefire agreement with India, saying Islamabad should not misinterpret India’s “decency”. “India is no more a weak country. India has now become a powerful country.” Singh said and added that Pakistan, being a neighbour, should have a friendly attitude towards India.
The statement comes just weeks after a Pakistani envoy to the United Nations (UN) had raked up the issue of Kashmir during a UN Security Council meeting debate on the Middle East. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had also ruled out any mediation effort between India and Pakistan. India has been opposed to any third-party intervention in resolving the Kashmir issue while Pakistan has continuously sought mediation to sort out the differences.
Targeting the Congress, Singh claimed that there were “serious allegations of corruption” to the tune of Rs 4 lakh crore against the UPA government under the leadership of Manmohan Singh.
The election on 60 legislative assembly seats in Tripura will be held on February 18, and the results will be declared on March 3.
(With inputs from agencies)
