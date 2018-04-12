Rajnath Singh to visit Ajmer Sharif to promote communal harmony

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will soon visit the Ajmer Sharif dargah in Rajasthan to promote the spirit of communal harmony, an official statement said. The Union minister made the announcement at the 21st meeting of the governing council of the National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH) at New Delhi on Thursday. Singh said that he will soon visit the Sufi shrine with members of NFCH governing council to promote the spirit of communal harmony that the shrine symbolises, an official release said.

Ajmer Sharif Dargah is a shrine of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti located at Ajmer in Rajasthan. It is venerated by both Muslims and Hindus. Last month, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir in Parliament had said that 822 communal incidents took place in the country in 2017, whereas as many as 703 such incidents occurred in 2016 and 751 incidents in 2015.

Among the states where the highest number of such cases took place in 2017 include Uttar Pradesh (195 incidents) followed by Karnataka (100), Rajasthan (91), Bihar (85), Madhya Pradesh (60) besides others, he had said.

