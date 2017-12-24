Rajnath Singh to states: Ensure law and order during festivals

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/file) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/file)

Ahead of Christmas, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh issued an advisory to states and Union Territories, asking them to ensure law and order.

“Any festival, whether it is Christmas, Ramzan, Holi or Diwali, should be celebrated without any problems. Strict action will be taken if anyone tries to create ruckus during the festivals,” the minister said on the sidelines of the 54th anniversary parade of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). He said India is the only country that believes in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, a philosophy that inculcates an understanding that the whole world is one family. “I believe that all people irrespective of any religion should celebrate each other’s festivals in its true spirit with full enthusiasm,” Singh said.

A Hindu group in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh had on December 17 issued a circular and threatened the management of all city schools against celebrating Christmas, saying that if they did so, it would be “at their own risk”.

Singh said the SSB had strengthened itself by creating more Border Outposts after the Doklam standoff. “The past year has been tremendous for the force. The SSB has increased its strength after the Doklam standoff by creating more border outposts near Sikkim and Bhutan border,” he said.

