Rajnath Singh to States: Ensure comfortable environment for Kashmiris

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday advised all the Chief Ministers to ensure “comfortable environment” for Kashmiri students and workers in their states as there have been incidents of their harassment at some places.

Singh’s advice came at a meeting of Northern Zonal Council of the states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan, National Capital territory of Delhi and Union Territory of Chandigarh here.

“He (Rajnath Singh) has advised all the Chief Ministers and Chief Secretaries who were here today that they should take care that the youth of Kashmir, wherever they are studying, should be treated well and they should be made feel that they are welcomed,” Secretary of the Inter-state Council Secretariat Sanjeevani Kutty told reporters.

Singh also told the Chief Ministers that the Kashmiris “should be provided comfortable environment wherever they are. They may be working or studying, they should be extended warmth. This was an important message he gave to all the CMs,” according to Kutty.

The home minister said, “a lot of Kashmiris study outside the state of Kashmir, especially in the northern region. There have been some incidents which the central government was very concerned about and sought the support of CMs on this issue,” according to Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh.

Last month, six Kashmiris studying at Mewar University in Rajasthan’s Chhittorgarh district were allegedly thrashed by a group of unidentified locals.

The accused were arrested a few days later.

Besides Rajnath Singh, others who attended the meeting included Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, who is also UT Chandigarh’s Administrator, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, J&K Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, Himachal’s Health Minister Thakur Kaul Singh and Rajasthan’s Minister for Water Resources Ram Pratap.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now