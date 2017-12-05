Rajnath Singh to meet CMs of five states along Indo-Bangladesh border

Home Minister Rajnath Singh at a public meeting in Sanand of Ahmedabad district. (Express photo/Javed Raja) Home Minister Rajnath Singh at a public meeting in Sanand of Ahmedabad district. (Express photo/Javed Raja)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will hold consultations with Chief Ministers and Home Ministers of five states located along the India-Bangladesh border in Kolkata on December 7. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to be present during the meeting where a security review, sealing of the border by 2018 and infiltration of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals will be on top of the agenda.

India shares a 4,096-km border with Bangladesh. Of this, nearly 2,216 km is in Bengal, 856 km in Tripura, 262 km in Assam, 443 km in Meghalaya and 180 km in Mizoram. This would be the fourth meeting called by the Union Home Minister with Chief Ministers of states along international borders. Three meetings with chief ministers of states sharing borders with Pakistan, China and Myanmar have been held earlier. The meeting in Kolkata is expected to chalk out plans on how to check smuggling of fake currency, narcotics and other illegal activities, a Home Ministry official said.

The Home Minister is likely to take up cattle smuggling on the Indo-Bangladesh border. The Home Minister is also likely to raise the issue of infiltration through the porous India-Bangladesh border and direct authorities to take immediate steps.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App