Rajnath Singh to hold inter-state council meet today

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will hold the 12th Standing Committee meeting of the Inter-State Council (ISC) on Saturday. The recommendations of the Punchhi Commission on the Centre-state relations are likely to be discussed in the meeting. Prior to this, the 11th meeting of the standing committee of the ISC was held on April 9 this year after a gap of 11 years.

“The convening of the standing committee meetings twice in the same year reflects the importance attached to the promotion of harmonious Centre-state relations,” a statement from MHA stated.

The members of the standing committee include Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley, Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, Shipping, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Nitin Gadkari and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot.

