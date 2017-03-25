Rajnath Singh to Haryana delegation: Will discuss SYL canal issue with AG

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday assured a delegation of all political parties of Haryana led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar that he will discuss the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal issue with the Attorney General. “We have submitted a memorandum to the Home Minister and apprised him in detail of Haryana’s position in light of Supreme Court’s judgement on the SYL canal issue,” Khattar told reporters after the meeting.

Replying to a question, he said, “The Home Minister has assured the delegation that he will discuss the issue with the Attorney General.” Punjab and Haryana have been at loggerheads over the SYL canal issue. The Supreme Court had in a verdict last November held as unconstitutional the 2004 law passed by Punjab to terminate the SYL canal water sharing agreement with neighbouring states.

Haryana has been seeking the construction of the canal for getting a share of the Ravi-Beas waters. Former state Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was also part of the delegation, said it is high time the Centre took it seriously. “It is strange that despite BJP being in power at the Centre and in the state, Haryana is not getting its right. Today, we have requested the Home Minister to resolve the issue at the earliest,” he said.

Besides BJP and Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leaders also met Singh, but separately, and conveyed him that the Centre should play more active role in this matter.

