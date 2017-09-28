Rajnath Singh to celebrate Dussehra with jawans, conduct Shastra Pujan

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)

Home minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a four-day tour to Uttarakhand to visit Sino-Indian border, will conduct Shastra Pujan at ITBP’s Joshimath camp as part of his Dussehra celebration with Jawans on Saturday.

The home Minister on Thursday camped at the force’ s station in Mussourie and will visit Mana, the last village in Uttarakhand near China border. Singh will stay with jawans at ITBP camp in Mana and will hold a Sainik Sammelan, sources said.

Singh will also visit ITBP border outposts at Lapthal and Rimkhim on the Sino-Indian border. Rimkhim is close to Barahoti where Indian and Chinese forces come face to face in confrontations almost every year. The latest standoff at Barahoti, situated at a height of close to 1500 feet, was reported on July 25 when Chinese PLA soldiers forced India grazers to go back claiming they were grazing their cattle in their land. The matter was resolved after ITBP jawans reached the spot and conducted a banner drill asking the Chinese to go back.

The visit is an attempt by the minister to understand the hardships faced by jawans working in subzero temperatures even as he takes stock of the situation on the border. It is also an opportunity for soldiers to air their grievances any difficulties that they face while serving at the Border.

